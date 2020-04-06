Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,494,000 after buying an additional 928,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,687,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,678,000 after purchasing an additional 378,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,084,000 after purchasing an additional 284,374 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,721,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $178.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.72. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $260.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

