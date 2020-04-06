Quadrant Capital Group LLC Invests $95,000 in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6,034.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 943,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,465,000 after buying an additional 927,629 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,760.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 688,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,076,000 after buying an additional 651,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,547,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,486,000 after buying an additional 609,729 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,675,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,569,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $27.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $41.27.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.