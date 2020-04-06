Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stake Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3,252.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,160,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,426 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,554,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,957,000 after purchasing an additional 880,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,700,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,386,000 after purchasing an additional 583,470 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 646,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,839,000 after purchasing an additional 474,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,740,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,136,000 after purchasing an additional 292,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,186.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 and have sold 50,777 shares valued at $2,246,631. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLPI opened at $22.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Sunday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nomura upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

