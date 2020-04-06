Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $14.96 Million Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,480 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in VF were worth $14,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in VF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in VF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Wedbush reduced their target price on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.81.

VFC opened at $48.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.29.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

