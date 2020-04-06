Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP opened at $126.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.43 and its 200-day moving average is $147.87. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $87.20 and a 12 month high of $178.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COUP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $43,252.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $10,650,251.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,100,196.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,935 shares of company stock valued at $22,791,376. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.