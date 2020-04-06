Quadrant Capital Group LLC Takes $95,000 Position in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.03 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qudian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. CICC Research cut shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Qudian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Qudian stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. Qudian Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $277.45 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 27.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Qudian Inc – will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

