Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 42,539 Shares of Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,539 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Israel Chemicals were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Israel Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 15,894,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,734,000 after buying an additional 10,872,582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Israel Chemicals by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 592,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 128,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Israel Chemicals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 199,239 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Israel Chemicals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,192,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 103,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

ICL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ICL opened at $2.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.57.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd.

Israel Chemicals Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

