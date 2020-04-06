Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 688.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,223,000 after acquiring an additional 539,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,722,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN stock opened at $493.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $448.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.48. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $518.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.92.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total transaction of $4,680,438.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,453,218.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total transaction of $52,067.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,442,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,365 shares of company stock valued at $12,717,414. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

