Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $94,000 Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $9,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $42.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.33. Stericycle Inc has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.