Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $67.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.24. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.25. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

