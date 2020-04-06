Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 51,249 Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,249 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after buying an additional 32,919 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 1,056.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACIA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $66.40 on Monday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $161,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $148,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,207 shares of company stock worth $574,977. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.