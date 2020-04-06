InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

InterDigital Wireless has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. InterDigital Wireless has a dividend payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect InterDigital Wireless to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.5%.

IDCC opened at $42.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. InterDigital Wireless has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $72.66.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. InterDigital Wireless’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

