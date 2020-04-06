Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stake Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 285.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 190.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from to in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $37.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

