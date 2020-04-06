Gentex Co. (GNTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Gentex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Gentex has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gentex to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $20.65 on Monday. Gentex has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.