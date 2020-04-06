Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $17.85 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.18.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.