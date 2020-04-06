ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Receives $67.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in ALLETE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in ALLETE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in ALLETE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALE opened at $54.51 on Friday. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.65.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

