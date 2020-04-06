Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.56 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 50.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,196,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,155,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 52,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,804,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $32,356,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

