Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Receives $13.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFL. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ship Finance International in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DNB Markets cut Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Ship Finance International by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ship Finance International by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ship Finance International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ship Finance International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SFL opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ship Finance International has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $119.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.94 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 19.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ship Finance International will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.15%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

