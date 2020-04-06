Brokerages Set TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) PT at $1.44

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Monday.

NYSE TTI opened at $0.26 on Friday. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $259.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.98 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 484.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

