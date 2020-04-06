Brokerages Set Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) Target Price at $1.25

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

CVIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Covia in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Covia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Covia in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Covia to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Covia by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covia during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Covia during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Covia by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 21,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Covia by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 22,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CVIA stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Covia has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $313.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Covia’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

