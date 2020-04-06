DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Receives $7.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. DNB Markets cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth $114,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $889.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. DHT has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.31 million. DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

