General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

General Mills has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. General Mills has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Mills to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE GIS opened at $56.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.