Brokerages Set Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Price Target at $7.00

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSGOF shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $6.32 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Analyst Recommendations for Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)

