Brokerages Set Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Price Target at $7.00

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSGOF shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $6.32 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

