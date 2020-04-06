Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperial Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Imperial Oil from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.43.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $12.00 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 97,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth $328,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

