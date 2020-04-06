Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WSM. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.53.

WSM opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average is $66.64. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

