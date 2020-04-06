Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WGO. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $948.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.87. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $63.45.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

In related news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton acquired 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $40,798.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Braun bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $55,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,798.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,948,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,715,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.