Quadrant Capital Group LLC Takes $105,000 Position in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 19.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBGL stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.29. Sibanye Gold Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $13.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBGL shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sibanye Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

