Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,528,000 after acquiring an additional 323,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,390,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 481,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,365,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

NYSE:TYL opened at $284.82 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.63 and a 52 week high of $340.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.71 and a 200-day moving average of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.54, for a total value of $3,325,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at $24,498,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,468,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

