Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 4,742 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.16.

NYSE NIO opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 145.09%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

