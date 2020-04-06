Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Stock Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

NYSE FTS opened at $36.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07. Fortis Inc has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.