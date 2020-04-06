Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $492,181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,005,000 after purchasing an additional 243,451 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,324,000 after purchasing an additional 75,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,876,000 after acquiring an additional 73,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.64.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $259,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,533 shares in the company, valued at $484,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $879,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ESS opened at $190.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

