Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,427 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 259.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,518,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 139,884 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cinemark by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 671,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after acquiring an additional 66,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNK. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other Cinemark news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 74,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $982.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.34%.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

