Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $109,000 Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE AEE opened at $68.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.71. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.91.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.