Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in State Street by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,359,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after buying an additional 484,788 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

NYSE:STT opened at $52.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.41. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

