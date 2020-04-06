Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 986 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $87.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average is $106.57. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $118.49.

