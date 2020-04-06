Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $181.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $92.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.83. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

