Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $114,000 Stock Position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 143.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in GrubHub by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,548,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in GrubHub in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

In related news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $51,502.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,972 shares of company stock worth $1,600,154. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GrubHub stock opened at $34.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -163.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $80.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRUB shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on GrubHub from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded GrubHub from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GrubHub from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on GrubHub from $42.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

