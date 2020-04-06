Profund Advisors LLC Sells 630 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cubic were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cubic by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,643,000 after acquiring an additional 161,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Cubic by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 612,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 171,916 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cubic by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 164,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Cubic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 38,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,391,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cubic from $76.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

CUB stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. Cubic Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Cubic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

In other Cubic news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $168,924.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

