AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,105,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,269,000 after acquiring an additional 506,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $44.91 on Monday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.87.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. AAON had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

AAON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

