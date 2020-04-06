Profund Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on XEC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of XEC opened at $16.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.98. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $181,899.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

