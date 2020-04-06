Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,845,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,704,000 after acquiring an additional 204,203 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 70,150.0% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 70,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70,150 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 47,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of PRA opened at $21.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,065.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $42.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). ProAssurance had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $249.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.09%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

