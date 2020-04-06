Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth $2,112,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth $2,056,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graham news, Director Jack A. Markell bought 55 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen bought 1,733 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $308.52 per share, with a total value of $534,665.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,572.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,843 shares of company stock valued at $577,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $339.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $439.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.25. Graham Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $267.89 and a 1 year high of $756.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $763.48 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

