ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ABIOMED by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 952,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,449,000 after purchasing an additional 364,505 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 169,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,998,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,717,000 after buying an additional 55,859 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 34,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.80.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $141.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.32. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $288.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

