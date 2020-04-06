Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,765 Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 46,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,553,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after buying an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,309,211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,266,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Chegg by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,167,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 30,057 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $1,299,965.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 452,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,568,808.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $246,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 495,984 shares of company stock valued at $20,535,089. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chegg stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Chegg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. First Analysis raised shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.92.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

