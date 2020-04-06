Profund Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Arcosa by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Arcosa by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 103,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,983,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti boosted their price target on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Arcosa from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,808.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA opened at $37.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Arcosa Inc has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $446.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 6.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

