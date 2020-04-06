Profund Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Bank of America raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $97.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of ABG opened at $42.10 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $123.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $97.79.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 113,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

