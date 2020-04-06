Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

NYSE EGO opened at $6.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. Eldorado Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

