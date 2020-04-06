2,339 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in eHealth by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in eHealth by 2.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $3,181,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $128.21 on Monday. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.60. eHealth had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $301.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

