Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

RPAI stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $988.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.37%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

