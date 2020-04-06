Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Allegion by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,159,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $891,665,000 after acquiring an additional 378,767 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 209,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,140,000 after purchasing an additional 132,700 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,364 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group raised Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.14.

ALLE stock opened at $84.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.24 and a 200-day moving average of $116.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Allegion announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at $38,088,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.